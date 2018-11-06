Duluth, Ga (CBS46) A 21-year-old man is lucky to be alive after being pinned between his car and the side of a McDonald's building on Duluth Highway in a freak accident.
Duluth Police say Carlos Tuscano was attempting to pick up his credit card after dropping it outside of his car on Sunday evening. As he leaned out of the door, he unintentionally pressed down on the accelerator pinning his torso between the door and car as his vehicle struck the side of the building.
When police arrived on the scene Tuscano was unresponsive. Lt. Barnhart, who was working a security job nearby, arrived to the scene and worked to break the passenger side window in order to gain access to the victim, as well as place the car in neutral.
With the assistance of a bystander, Lt. Barnhart and Officer Shelton were able to move the car from the building and free Tuscano's body and begin performing CPR. He was transported to a local hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. His long-term prognosis remains unknown.
