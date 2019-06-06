LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police reported to a shooting that left two dead and one in critical condition early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Woodmere Drive in Lithonia around 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found two victims deceased and one victim suffered from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital and police are investigating the scene.
According to DeKalb Police, the wounded victim was knocking on a neighbor’s door to seek help and that’s when the neighbor called the police.
It was reported that four to five shots were fired at the time of the incident.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
