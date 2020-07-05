ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shots rang out Sunday evening, leaving one person dead at a Chevron gas station beside the burned-out Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.
A total of three people were shot in the incident. Police responded to a person shot call at 7:20 p.m. Sunday to 1192 Pryor Road in Southwest Atlanta. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old dead man from an apparent gunshot wound.
There, they also found a second victim who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet and was in stable condition.
A third shooting victim, who police say was shot at the same location, was taken to Grady Hospital by private vehicle.
Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The shooting took place near the same location where an 8-year-old child was murdered Saturday as she was riding in a car with family.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
