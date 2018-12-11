ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- In town visiting from Chicago, Mary and Michael Bortz got a glimpse of the City of Atlanta aboard a trolley tour.
"We thought this was a real interesting tour. It gave us a lot of perspective on the city. We learned a lot about the city and we go on a lot of trolley tours in other cities and this was absolutely the best one we’ve ever done," said "Mary Bortz, Chicago tourist.
CBS46 has learned the owners of the Marietta Trolley Company are selling off their trolleys and closing for good on December 31.
"I was shocked, I was thinking how can this be happening."
The owners told the Marietta Daily Journal they encountered rising operating costs and will not renew their lease at their Church Street headquarters in Marietta.
"It gave a real well-rounded view of the city I think. In retrospect if we had done it our first day here we could have planned," said California tourist.
This family from California said their trip to Atlanta wouldn't have been the same without the trolley tour.
"It's a shame that it is going to be gone because if we were to come back we would do it again. We would recommend it to people and I was surprised to hear from the tour guide that they don't usually get kids on the tour and I was shocked because it's perfect for kids," said California tourist.
The Trolley's have been available for tours, weddings and special events for 10-years.
