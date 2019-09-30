ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Indiana State Trooper is being praised after helping to save a Marietta boy who was choking during a vacation.
Maddox Gate's mom, Jill, told CBS46 she knew something wasn't right when her five-year-old son started making noises while in the car.
"His eyes were open, but he wouldn't look at me," she said. "He wasn't responding the way I normally thought he would."
The family was driving through Indiana back to Georgia when Maddox then started to throw up.
Gates said she knew they had to pull over.
"I tried to stand him up, but he couldn't stand," she said. "So I sat him down in the grass, which worried me even more, and he still wasn't responding."
A state trooper quickly stopped to help by doing the Heimlich maneuver.
"I tried to check and his jaw was clenched so tight I couldn't even open his mouth," Gates said. "I thought maybe he was choking, but I wasn't sure."
Dr. Rocco Romeo with Atlanta Urgent Care told CBS46 there are signs to look for if you believe your child is choking.
"They don't have a lot of ways to communicate so they will either be unconscious or not able to make noise ... a wheezy or high pitched noise," he said.
According to Romeo, there is either complete airway obstruction or partial airway obstruction.
"The child is still going to be able to throw up, but if something is in airway , that's in the trachea versus the esophagus," he said. "So that act of throwing up may help in some ways."
Romeo said the Heimlich maneuver is important and that choking can be fatal so intervene and call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.