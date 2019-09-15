LAKE CITY, CLAYTON Co (CBS46) -- A Georgia State Patrolman is in a medically induced coma after suffering a heat stroke during training earlier this week.
The State Patrol will only say that Trooper Caleb Terry experienced heat-related symptoms and was taken to the hospital.
The Lake City Police Department has made a social media post asking for prayers for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.