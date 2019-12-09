CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a close call for Cherokee County Trooper Jonathan Salcedeo Monday night when he ended up in an overturned cruiser.
Trooper Salcedo was pursuing a suspect on southbound I-575 near Towne Lake Parkway when he performed a pit maneuver to stop the suspect. Though he completed the maneuver, it came at the cost of his cruiser and the suspect's vehicle being overturned around 9:13 p.m.
The trooper did not complain of injuries, however the suspect was taken to an area hospital.
The reason for the traffic stop has not yet been made public, nor has the suspect's identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
