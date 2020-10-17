SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a 19-month-old girl was hit and killed by a car in northwest Georgia.
It happened in Summerville, in Chattooga County, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the toddler got out of a house and was hit while trying to cross Highway 27. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.
A 30-year-old woman from Rome was driving the car that hit the child.
Troopers and Summerville police officers are investigating how the girl got out of the house and into the roadway.
