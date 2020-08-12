The eleventh tropical system of a hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season will likely become a record-breaking tropical storm Wednesday or Thursday. The disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean will most likely strengthen into a tropical storm and become the earliest "J" storm on record in the Atlantic Basin. The current record for earliest "J" storm is Jose, which developed on August 22, 2005.
TD 11 will be called Josephine, and it looks like the storm will, thankfully, steer clear of land. It will be a fairly close call with the northern Lesser Antilles later this week as the storm continues moving west. Most computer models keep the tropical storm north of the islands, with little impact.
The long-range prospects for TD 11 are not good, and that's good news. It looks like the storm will encounter a lot of wind shear as gets north of the Puerto Rico. That will weaken the storm, and it's possible that it will completely dissipate early next week. Stay with CBS46 for the latest.
