The very active Atlantic hurricane season continues with a new tropical depression forming Wednesday evening. As of early Thursday morning, Tropical Depression 13 was about 1000 miles east of Puerto Rico and moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The storm has 35 mph winds, and may become a tropical storm (Laura) later Thursday or early Friday.
The storm track is fairly certain in the short term. It is expected to continue moving west-northwest or west through the northern Caribbean. It will come close to the larger islands in the Caribbean over the weekend, and the exact track is important in determining how strong the system will get in the next few days. At this point, the National Hurricane Center has a strong tropical storm near Florida early next week. The long-range intensity and track forecast for TD13 is uncertain, but it definitely bears watching. We will keep you updated on this system in every newscast on CBS46.
More Storms Likely Soon
The National Hurricane Center is watching two other disturbances for tropical development. One disturbance in the southern Caribbean has a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. It may become a tropical depression on Thursday. It is heading for the Yucatan Peninsula. A track into the Gulf of Mexico is possible early next week.
The other disturbance is a strong tropical wave moving off the African coast. There is a 40% chance that becomes a tropical storm in the next 5 days. It is no threat to land right now. We are still about three weeks away from the historical peak of the hurricane season.
