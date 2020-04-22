ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Healthcare workers at WellStar Kennestone Hospital and Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta recently received tropical treats as a thank you for saving lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 100,000 smoothie was delivered personally by the CEO Charles Watson of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchises.
The franchises pledged to donate more than 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders across the country as part of its #InThisTogether campaign.
The campaign kicked off last month, and will finish up at the end of April.
Watson said the response has been so positive he's expanded deliveries to also include grocery workers.
The company's 850 franchises have donated more than 130,000 smoothies nationwide.
Here in Atlanta, franchise owners have donated just over 3,000 smoothies.
