Tropical Depression 11 strengthened into Tropical Storm Josephine over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. It is by far the earliest J storm on record in the Atlantic Basin. The previous record was August 22, 2005 when Jose formed.
Tropical Storm Josephine is not expected to have much of a legacy as it moves north of the Caribbean Islands and likely weakens early next week. It will likely remain a tropical storm through the weekend before weakening.
This Atlantic hurricane season is off to a historically fast start, and conditions are expected to be favorable for several more storms to form in the next month. The latest projections from NOAA call for 19-24 named storms for the season, with 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. To date, there have been 10 named storms, 2 hurricanes and no major hurricanes.
The peak of hurricane season is about 4 weeks away, with considerable activity continuing through the end of the September. Hurricane season ends on November 30. The next named storm will be Kyle. Stay with CBS46 for the latest on every storm that develops this year.
