Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean. It is the 16th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and is the earliest 16th storm on record for the basin. The previous record for earliest "P" storm was Philippe on September 18, 2005.
Paulette is far out in the Atlantic Ocean and is no threat to land. It will likely stay a tropical storm as it slowly moves west over the next several days. The storm will most likely turn north and weaken in the Atlantic Ocean late this week or early next week.
Tropical Depression 18 likely to become Rene
A strong tropical wave moving off the African coast became Tropical Depression 18 on Monday morning. It will likely become Tropical Storm Rene and may strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of the week. It is thousands of miles from the Caribbean Islands and poses no threat to land this week. Most computer models curve TD18 out to sea, but it bears watching over the next 4-5 days for any changes in the upper level wind steering currents.
Two more areas of interest
The National Hurricane Center is watching two more areas of interest for possible tropical cyclone development in the next five days. There is a 30% chance that a disturbance southwest of Bermuda becomes a tropical cyclone as it drifts towards the Southeastern United States. There is a 40% chance that another tropical wave off the coast of Africa becomes a tropical cyclone.
Historically active season continues
As mentioned, Paulette is the earliest P storm on record, and Rene will likely break the record for earliest R storm on record. Rita formed on September 18 during the remarkable 2005 hurricane season. We will likely have Rene 11 days earlier.
Although there have been a record number of storms to date, the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for this season is only slightly above average to date. Many of the storms have been weak and short-lived. All it takes is for a couple of big hurricanes to generate a lot of ACE and put that statistic more in line with the high number of storms this season. As we near the peak of hurricane season this week, the odds of getting at least a couple of strong hurricanes in the Atlantic basin are quite good.
