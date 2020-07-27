A tropical wave in the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean may become the ninth named storm of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season by the middle of this week. The strong disturbance is steadily moving east through the open Atlantic, but it is not strengthening quickly as it fights through Saharan dust and wind shear.
Conditions should become more favorable for strengthening over the next couple of days and Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) may be here in the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center has an 80% chance of a tropical cyclone in 48 hours, and a 90% chance of development in the next five days. If it becomes Isaias, it will be the earliest "I" storm on record in the Atlantic Basin by a wide margin. The current record is Irene in 2005. That storm developed on August 7.
Long-Range Forecast for 92L (Isaias)
For now, the system is known as 92L and it will continue moving west towards the Lesser Antilles. The medium to long-range forecast for 92L is quite uncertain. Computer models are split on the storm going through the northern or southern Caribbean. If the system stays north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it is likely to strengthen more. If it's in the Caribbean Sea south of those islands, the conditions may not be as favorable for strengthening.
It's way too soon to speculate on any possible impact in the United States from 92L. IF it makes it to near the Bahamas as a hurricane, it will definitely have our attention. Most storms that move north of the Caribbean islands eventually curve out to sea without reaching the U.S. coast. We should have a better idea about how the system will evolve over the next few days.
