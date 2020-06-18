ATLANTA (CBS46) A crash along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in DeKalb County has forced the closure of both sides of the highway.
The crash happened on EB I-20 near Panola Road in DeKalb County. GDOT says a tractor trailer and multiple other vehicles were involved but no other details are known. The crash has forced the closure of BOTH sides of the highway. CBS46's Rodney Harris says the driver of the truck was hospitalized but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Crews are working to clear the crash and GDOT reports it should be back open by 7:45 a.m.
CLICK: LIVE CBS46 Traffic Cam
Another crash earlier in the morning happened along EB I-20 near the intersection with Hamilton Holmes in Atlanta. GDOT says two cars and one truck were involved but no other details were released.
That crash was cleared around 5 a.m.
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-20 east at Holmes in Atlanta. Live updates on @cbs46 news.— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) June 18, 2020
