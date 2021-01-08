Georgia is expanding its phase 1-A COVID-19 Vaccination Plan next week. State officials announced that all adults ages 65 or older and their caregivers, as well law enforcement and fire personnel will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The public response has been a bit overwhelming for some health departments. So much so, that the North Georgia Health District is experiencing some technical difficulties as large amounts of people in the newly eligible group have gone to their website. Oh and by technical difficulties I mean the site is completely down.
To fix that issue, Friday morning the health district which will provide doses in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties opened a toll free hotline for eligible Georgians to make an appointment to receive their vaccination. Well it seems their having some issues there as well.
CBS46 News called the hotline 5 times and never reached a person or an answering machine, just busy signal. You’ll have to keep trying though if you want the vaccine, the district says appointments are a must, walk-ins will not be accepted.
The number to that hotline is 1-888-881-1474 which you see on the bottom of your screen. The heath district said their website would be back up and running Monday.
