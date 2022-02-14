ATLANTA (CBS46) — Troup County authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting an Alabama police officer with a vehicle.
On Feb. 13, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle belonging to the man wanted out of Opelika, Alabama since Feb 2.
Deputies managed to make contact with the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Hines Road and Mountville-Hogansville Road. The driver, later confirmed to be the wanted man, exited the vehicle and while detaining him, authorities identified him as Jarren McKay Allen.
In Allen's vehicle, deputies recovered a plastic bag containing a clear crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine. A glass tubular smoking device containing a large amount of Methamphetamine inside was also found, TCSO says. Upon further searching the vehicle, a black in color Stevens 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun was also recovered.
Allen was transported to the Troup County Jail and charged locally with Possession of a Firearm during Certain Felonies, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and VGCSA-Trafficking Amphetamine.
Allen also had outstanding warrants through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for Fugitive From Justice (Felony), along with the following warrants through the Opelika Police Department, Assault First Degree, Felony Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, Drug Trafficking (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol and three counts of Unlawful Possession/Receipt of a Controlled Substance.
