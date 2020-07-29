TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Troup County marshal is expected to survive after being shot.
The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near the 200 block of Newton Road and Glass Bridge Park. U.S. Marshals were responding to call in the area about a man being bitten by a pit bull. When they arrived on the scene, marshals located the man who he been bitten on his leg, however the dog was nowhere in sight.
After canvassing the area, marshals located the dog and used a dart to subdue the canine. However, before the dog was subdued it fled, sending marshals on a pursuit through the woods.
When marshals caught up to the dog it charged towards them in an aggressive manner. As a result, two deputies fired their weapons which lead to one of them being shot in the arm.
The injured deputy marshal was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.
