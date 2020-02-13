TROUP, COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Troup County launched a special purpose project to include park enhancements at several Troup County Parks and Recreation owned and operated facilities Thursday morning.
The county purchased a variety of large shade trees as an effort to beautify and preserve park spaces across the county while creating additional shaded areas for the facilities use.
The SPLOST-funded project was proposed as a way to expand visual enhancements to already existing recreation facilities.
The project will include planting trees at the William J. Griggs Recreation Center, George Harris Baseball Complex and Shuford Softball Complex, and it is set to be completed this week.
The county plans to continue park improvement beautification efforts with the planting of additional large shade trees next year as well. The SPLOST V, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, was passed by Troup County voters in November 2017.
To view the list of scheduled projects constructed with special sales tax proceeds, click here.
