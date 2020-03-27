TROUP CO, GA (CBS46)—Troup County courts are rescheduling court sessions due to the coronavirus (COVID 19).
The following Troup County State Court changes have been made to currently scheduled sessions:
March 30, 2020 pre-trials are rescheduled to May 20, 2020.
April 2, 2020 traffic court is rescheduled to May 7, 2020.
April 3, 2020 non-English arraignment and status calls are rescheduled to May 1, 2020.
April 6, 2020 arraignments are rescheduled to April 27, 2020.
April 7, 2020 probation revocations are rescheduled to April 22, 2020.
Next scheduled jury trials are June 8, 2020.
All non-essential court functions were suspended on March 16.
