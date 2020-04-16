TROUP CO., GA (CBS46)—Troup County officials have announced they are suspending recycling services at convenience centers in the county.
The county made the announcement in a press release and cited the lack of available recycling vendor options and the current outbreak of COVID-19 as reasons behind their decisions.
The suspension will take place until further notice.
“The suspension will be implemented at all convenience center sites and will include the termination of all recycling services, excluding the acceptance of corrugated cardboard.
The county was required to make the difficult decision due in large part to the inability to locate a vendor within a reasonable radius that would accept recyclables”, the release stated.
In the past, Troup County convenience centers accepted paper, plastic, and aluminum, which were hauled by the city of LaGrange, however, their current vendors are not able to process the material due to labor and staffing requirements.
According to the press release, “in addition, due to the rising concerns of plastic with regards to COVID-19, the county has been unable to locate and secure an appropriate vendor to accept this material, which is the most exclusively collected recyclable item at convenience centers to date; therefore, the decision has been declared to suspend all recycling services at convenience centers until further notice.”
