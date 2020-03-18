TROUP Co., GA (CBS46)—To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Troup County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed to the public and walk-in customers from at least March 17-27, 2020.
According to the tax commissioner’s office, staff will continue to handle telephone, mail, and online tag renewals.
Residents are encouraged to use the drop-box service located near the entrance at the Troup County Government Center in the form of checks or money orders to pay for property taxes or tag renewals.
“During this period, the tax commissioner’s office will record received information and payments as valid as soon as possible and the postage/mail fee will be waived”, according to a press release from the commissioner’s office.
In addition, all taxpayers may conduct business via online services for motor vehicle tag renewal, canceling registration, and TAVT estimator, etc. without the need of in-person interactions at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/
For online services to include searching & paying taxes, viewing and printing property tax bills, property tax payments, property tax receipts, general information, and others, please visit www.troupcountytax.com.
For additional questions regarding motor vehicle taxes and property tax payments, please contact the Troup County Tax Commissioner’s Office at (706) 883-1620.
