Hogansville, GA (CBS46) A Troup County teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a student on several occasions.
According to a Troup County Sheriff's Office investigation, 28 year-old Shea Everette Spencer, a teacher at Callaway High School in Hogansville, inappropriately touched the female student several times since the beginning of the school year.
An investigation began after the victim told another teacher about the assaults.
A warrant was issued for Spencer's arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He's currently in the Troup County Jail.
