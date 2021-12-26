TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Troup County woman is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with police on Christmas Day.
The incident began just before 4 p.m. Saturday when Troup County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched for a welfare check at a home on West Point Road. They were there to check on an adult child with disabilities who lived in the home and had possibly been tied to a bed.
Deputies were able to speak with the victim and eventually removed that person from the home and placed them in the care of another family member.
Less than three hours later, deputies were called back to the same house in reference to an altercation between a woman, who was later identified as Debra Ann Knight, and her husband.
According to the investigation, Knight and her husband were arguing when she allegedly put a handgun to her husband's head and threatened to shoot him and herself.
The husband was later able to escape from the home safely and speak with authorities. At that time, a warrant was issued for Knight's arrest.
Deputies were able to communicate with Knight throughout the evening, but she told authorities she would harm herself if they made any attempts to come into the home.
Around midnight, tactical teams began to move on the home using armored vehicles and verbal communications over a public address system. This lasted for about 90 minutes. At that time, "chemical agents" were used to help push Knight out of the home.
Around 1:30 a.m. Knight exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident. She was transported to the Troup County Jail where she faces charges of aggravated assault with a gun — family violence act. Additional charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.