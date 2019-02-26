Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A truck hauling about 40,000 pounds of chicken overturned on I-285 in Cobb County early Tuesday morning, blocking several lanes and causing huge backups.
The crash happened on the southbound lanes near South Cobb Drive. The exit ramp from SB I-285 onto South Cobb Drive was also blocked for hours.
It's unclear what caused the crash. It's also unclear if any injuries were sustained.
