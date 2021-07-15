TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A truck crashed into a Georgia bridge early Thursday shifting it six feet. The accident shut down a portion of the interstate between Macon and Savannah.
It happened on 1-16 in Treutlen County. The interstate is closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78 in both directions. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said a large dump trailer hit the Georgia 86 bridge just west of the US 221/GA 56 exit and shifted it six feet.
GDOT has not given a timeframe for closure removal. Engineers with contractors are evaluating the situation.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.