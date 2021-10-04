NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) — A terrifying moment in Coweta County as a truck slams into a home and comes to a stop just feet from a teenager who was sleeping in the home.
Just after midnight Monday, a truck smashed into the house near the intersection of Witcher and Macedonia roads in Newnan.
The truck came to rest in the garage, narrowly missing the bedroom where a teenager was sleeping. Other family members were home at the time of the crash and say the driver of the truck did check on them after the incident.
The driver told the family he blew through a stop sign at that intersection after swerving to avoid a deer. No one was injured.
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and is still investigating what happened. CBS46 is still working to get information from authorities.
Check back with CBS46 later in the day for new updates on this story. CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy will have a full report tonight on CBS46 at 4 and 5.
