UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Time is money for truck driver Corey Jones. He’s always on the go in his big rig and rarely gets a break.
“This right here was like a gut punch and I wasn’t expecting it,” Jones said.
A few months ago, Jones pulled into the Shannon Crossing shopping center on Jonesboro Road in Union City to run a couple of errands.
“I went into the Kroger and got cash and fruit and then went and waited in the barber shop right there, and the next thing you know I came out a couple of hours later and wow, a boot!” Jones exclaimed. “I was surprised and flabbergasted. I was like what is going on here because I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong.”
Secure Parking Enforcement booted him to the tune of $500, claiming he was parked on the property in excess of two hours.
CBS46 checked the booting signs on the property and did not see any mention of a time limit for parking. To top it off, Jones had a receipt from Kroger.
“I actually talked to the Kroger manager and he said the booting is so aggressive that they booted one of his employees,” Jones said.
So, CBS46 contacted the booting business to get their side of the story, but a manager refused to discuss it on camera and wouldn’t give us his name, leaving Jones with nowhere to turn.
“$500 to me is a payment on my car, $500 to me is groceries for a couple of weeks for my children. $500 to me is a lot!” Jones said.
Secure Parking Enforcement said they would review Jones’ case if he would provide them with his travel log to see how long he was parked in the lot. Jones said his next step is to take the legal route.
