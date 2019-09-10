DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving three vehicles and a truck hauling small explosive boosters and a petroleum-based product has forced the closure of Highway 53 in both directions in Dawson County.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Sundown Way, just south of the village of Lumpkin.
According to a Tuesday morning press conference, the truck was hauling a petroleum-based ammonia nitrate product and explosive boosters, which are used for mines in rock quarries.
The truck involved has been described as a mobile explosive unit from a company out of Gainesville.
Two men were taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the crash. Two women were also injured but refused medical treatment. One witness told CBS46 News that they could small gasoline following the crash.
This woman says she was hit head-on in a multi-car accident involving a truck that was carrying 10,000 lbs of dynamite @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YYDbtD7YRj— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 10, 2019
These two women say they were involved in that multi-vehicle accident involving a truck believed to be carrying 10,000 lbs of dynamite. You can see the injury to their arms @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KmKb6JWfay— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 10, 2019
The Forsyth County Fire Department's HAZMAT unit is on the scene, clearing the petroleum and diesel fuel from the roadway.
Highway 53 is currently shut down between Dawson Forest Road and Blue Ridge Overlook.
GDOT reports an estimated clearance time of 1 p.m.
WATCH: Press conference regarding the crash (can't see the video? Click here)
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
