DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash involving three vehicles and a truck hauling small explosive boosters and a petroleum-based product has forced the closure of Highway 53 in both directions in Dawson County.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Sundown Way, just south of the village of Lumpkin.
Pamela D. Russell, 64, of Gainesville, was arrested and booked at Dawson County Jail for with driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane in relation to the crash.
Investigators said she crossed the center line and swiped the truck.
According to a Tuesday morning press conference, the truck was hauling a petroleum-based ammonia nitrate product and explosive boosters, which are used for mines in rock quarries.
Happening now: HWY 53 between Dawson Forest Road & Blue Ridge Overlook is BACK OPEN following the spill of a petroleum-based product in a truck that was involved in a crash. @cbs46 #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/rIQUxWAC1s— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 10, 2019
The truck involved has been described as a mobile explosive unit from a company out of Gainesville.
The trucking company Austin Powder said a passenger in their truck suffered minor injuries but will be OK and the driver is also doing well. A company representative told CBS 46 that so far, there was no fault on their side and they are still awaiting the final report.
This woman says she was hit head-on in a multi-car accident involving a truck that was carrying 10,000 lbs of dynamite @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YYDbtD7YRj— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 10, 2019
These two women say they were involved in that multi-vehicle accident involving a truck believed to be carrying 10,000 lbs of dynamite. You can see the injury to their arms @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KmKb6JWfay— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 10, 2019
The Forsyth County Fire Department's HAZMAT unit remained on the scene, clearing the petroleum and diesel fuel from the roadway.
