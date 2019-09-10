Photo of the scene
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving three vehicles and a truck hauling about 10,000 pounds of dynamite has forced the closure of Highway 53 in both directions in Dawson County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Sundown Way, just south of the village of Lumpkin. Highway 53 is currently shut down between Dawson Forest Road and Blue Ridge Overlook.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash. One witness told CBS46 News that they could small gasoline following the crash.

The truck involved has been described as a mobile explosive unit from a company out of Gainesville.

The Forsyth County Fire Department's HAZMAT unit is on the scene.

GDOT reports an estimated clearance time of 11 a.m.

