Smyrna, GA (CBS46) A man has been convicted for an assault on a motorist during a road rage incident in May of 2017.
Quantuse Jace Johnson, 46, was convicted last week of aggravated battery for the attack that happened on May 19,2017.
Johnson was driving his semi tractor trailer down South Cobb Drive near I-285 when came across a broken down vehicle that was partially blocking a lane.
Johnson first yelled at the motorist but then got out of his truck, crossed the road and then punched the victim in the face, breaking the victim's nose and bones around his eye.
Two Smyrna Police officers were eating at a nearby Chick-fil-A watched the entire incident unfold.
The officers detained the man, who told them he had "lost his cool."
“Navigating rush hour can be a harrowing enough experience for Cobb commuters. Our community will not tolerate random violence fueled by road rage,” Senior ADA Brendan Murphy said in a press release.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
