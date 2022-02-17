ATLANTA (CBS46) — The dog that was lost after its owner was shot during an incident on Interstate 75 near Wade Green Road on Wednesday.
The dog named Susie was found wandering along the interstate by a woman named Sara.
She told CBS46 that she did not know at the time that Susie belonged to the trucker who was shot.
She says a detective with Cobb County Police Department confirmed the dog's identity through family Thursday morning.
The woman says she will keep Susie until the trucker's family is ready to take her.
The trucker was shot by another driver around early Wednesday afternoon. At this time no one has been arrested for the shooting.
Watch CBS46 later today for an update on the dog and the injured trucker.
