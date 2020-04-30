Truckers given safety masks across Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Interstate-20 in Lithia Springs is packed with truckers. Nothing seems to slow them down, except when they pass through a weigh station.
And on this day, state officers handed out something other than citations.
“When they pull us in here the first thing I’m saying is oh no here we go and then I get surprised with some free masks so that’s a good thing. I’m proud that they’re doing the right thing,” truck driver Bo Bolar said.
Officers with the Georgia Department of Public Safety gave away 100,000 masks to truckers across the state on Thursday. A sign of appreciation for those forced to keep truckin’ through a pandemic.
“Earlier this morning a lady stopped in and when we were giving her a mask she broke down in tears, just thankful she’s got some equipment that will help her not contract this virus,” Capt. Jonathan Mouchet with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.
“These are all guys that are keeping us all alive and keeping us fed, so we’re happy to help them,” another state officer said.
A little goes a long way on the road to recovery in Georgia.
“Whether we’re out on the road enforcing speed limitations, or out on the road following too close, or giving out masks it’s still saving lives and that’s what we’re trying to do is just save lives,” Mouchet said.
“That’s a good thing. You’ve got to have some positive in the world today with all the negative going on,” Bolar said.
Truckers can still get supplies while they last. Officers will hand out 10,000 masks at all 10 locations throughout the state on Thursday only. Nine of those locations are weigh stations and one a rest area near Macon.
