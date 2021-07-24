Truist Open returns to Atlantic Station after Covid cancellation in 2020

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Professional tennis is back in Midtown Atlanta after a one-year hiatus.
Players from all over the world have descended on Atlantic Station for the Truist Open.
“The players, unfortunately with COVID last year, so many events had to hit the pause button, so they are excited to be back here,” said tournament director Eddie Gonzalez.
The tournament kicks off with a Sunday Showdown women’s exhibition, qualifying rounds and back-to-back matches.
“The worst seat in our house is 14 rows from the court, so even the worst seat is like sitting at a courtside box at a major sporting event,” Gonzalez said.
Gold level seats as low as $10, while VIP-only will cost you around $200, which gives you access to unlimited food, beverage and an air-conditioned lounge.
Attendees will notice The Truist Open Atlanta has a more fan-friendly layout to the grounds than similar tournaments, which makes it easy to explore all the attractions including their selfie wall and family zone tennis court.
“It’s just good to be back in the city," said tennis player and founder of Made You Love Tennis Foundation Eric Jackson.
He says the tournament gives kids the opportunity to be exposed to tennis.
”I think it's right to come back to the city that’s given me so much love and support for my tennis career, and continues that success by creating my foundation to give back to that city,” Jackson said.
The Truist Open will run from July 24 to Aug. 1.
