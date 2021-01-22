The Atlanta Braves announced that they will open up Truist Park for fans to pay tribute to the late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who passed away early Friday morning.
Fans may visit his statue at the ballpark on Friday, January 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 23, at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fans can enter the ballpark through the First Base Gate.
The family told CBS46 News that in lieu of flowers they would like donations to be made to his beloved Chasing the Dream Foundation: Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation 3466 Buffington Center Atlanta, GA 30349.
