SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves in partnership with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health Departments is set to host a free vaccination event at Truist Park.
Individuals will be able to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, followed by the second dose on Wednesday, May 26.
The second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
According to officials, the clinic is open to all individuals 16 years of age and older; individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
Parking will be available in the Delta Deck and park officials say masks and a photo I.D. are required.
Register at www.braves.com/vaccine or call the Cobb County Call Center at 833-974-3366.
