GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Health officials are calling teen vaping an epidemic.
“I think they just like making smoke tricks and all that,” said 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson. “Nowadays, that’s fun to us.”
Johnson doesn’t use e-cigarettes but said he would often see his peers vaping in school.
“The bathrooms mainly…stuff like that.”
The Trump administration is now considering a ban on all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes to try to curb teen vaping.
“This a problem, as you know, that is a nationwide,” said Bernard Watson, spokesperson for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Many school districts are also trying to get ahead of the issue. Gwinnett County Public Schools students can face suspension and a disciplinary hearing if they’re caught using.
“Gwinnett County Public Schools has also teamed up with GUIDE (Gwinnett United in Drug Education) to educate students about the dangers and consequences of vaping and using drugs, alcohol and tobacco.”
Some vape store owners, however, see the proposed ban as hypocritical.
“You just can’t ban our main, like 60 to 70 percent of our sales,” said Carlos Ruiz, who owns Elite Vape and Smoke in Lilburn. “How many people have now died from cigarettes and they’re still there.”
“Our intentions aren’t to sell to kids or minors or stuff like that but more on the advocation of stopping these big tobacco companies,” said Vape Ape ATL owner Kaaran Dhanak.
