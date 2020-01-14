ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Modern day slavery" that is how many refer to the sex trafficking crisis here and around the country.
That is why Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President is in Atlanta. She's meeting with leaders in the community who are working to combat the issue.
She was at the South Atlanta Wellspring Living facility specifically because it is a place that has been leading the way in helping victims of sex trafficking for nearly 20 years. Trump along with others in the president's administration, Governor Brian Kemp and the first lady, other community leaders and elected officials all gathered to talk about the crisis in a round table format.
Atlanta is one of the largest hubs for human trafficking in the country. Every night in hotels, motels, houses and apartments, innocent women and girls are held against their will, forced to provide sex and sold on the streets for profit.
The average age of these victims is between 12 and 14. It's an issue that both the Trump administration and governor Kemp's administration here in Georgia have made a priority.
In addition to the round table discussion, Trump met with survivors and toured other safe haven facilities in the area. The goal was to see what is working and what isn't working around the country, and try to implement programs on a federal level that can help get a handle on this national crisis.
"President Trump has made fighting sex trafficking a priority," said Alex Azar, secretary of health. "We're focused on it because President Trump take on the hard issues, trying to solve them," he added.
