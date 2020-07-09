ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s what many school administrators have eagerly awaited, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to keep students safe with socially distancing in the classroom and the use of masks.
"Stop this nonsense," Trump said.
Trump called the recommendations “very tough," he also asked the CDC to revise the guidelines.
"Stop this nonsense," said Trump Thursday.
The CDC's response was a simple no.
“Every parent is going through the same struggle that I’m going through,” Angela Dennis Blackman told CBS46.
Blackman is a mother of two. The recent widow explained how balancing corporate America and two young children under the same roof isn't easy. So much so that she recently crossed state lines for a little help.
“I recently had to visit my parents in Alabama just to get some more assistance, so I wouldn’t get behind in my work obligations and get that support that I needed to take care of my children. Essentially they are home 24 hours seven days a week,” Blackman explained.
However, like many parents, Blackman doesn’t believe rushing kids back to an unsafe space is the answer. She’s calling for school, state, and federal officials to get their act together.
“I would just like to see more of a structured plan because number one is the safety of our children. I want to see my children go back into a safe environment, and I also want to see them return,” Blackman said.
To officials she had one final request: “Prioritize safety.”
