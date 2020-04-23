Kemp reopens state
Mea Watkins

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Author John Donne famously said "No man is an island," but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp may feel that way after President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans said they disagreed with the governor's decision to slowly start to re-open the state starting Friday.

"I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing," President Trump said during his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. "But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one - we're going to have phase two very soon - is just too soon. I think it's too soon."

Trump's message was echoed Thursday morning when Congressman Doug Collins told Fox and Friends that Kemp was "not communicating clearly."

"Leadership is about communicating," Congressman Collins said, "and when you are not communicating clearly - look, the governor did not take away the stay-at-home order, but yet selectively decided certain businesses are going to open up...When you're telling people to still stay at home, but yet we're going to open certain businesses, that creates a problem in which people are not sure what to do."

The political pressure launched by Trump and backed up by Collins hasn't deterred Kemp at this point. He said Wednesday night that his decision was "driven by data and guided by state public officials." And while he didn't come out and verbally disagree with President Trump, Kemp showed no signs of backing down from his decision.

Georgia Democrats also sounded off on Kemp's decision sending him a letter Thursday to ask him to rescind his decision. The letter closed by quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci warning of trying to jump the gun too fast economically.

Nevertheless, Kemp plans to forge ahead with his plans to partially reopen businesses starting Friday and continuing Monday.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.