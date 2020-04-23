ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Author John Donne famously said "No man is an island," but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp may feel that way after President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans said they disagreed with the governor's decision to slowly start to re-open the state starting Friday.
"I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he's doing," President Trump said during his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. "But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in phase one - we're going to have phase two very soon - is just too soon. I think it's too soon."
Trump's message was echoed Thursday morning when Congressman Doug Collins told Fox and Friends that Kemp was "not communicating clearly."
"Leadership is about communicating," Congressman Collins said, "and when you are not communicating clearly - look, the governor did not take away the stay-at-home order, but yet selectively decided certain businesses are going to open up...When you're telling people to still stay at home, but yet we're going to open certain businesses, that creates a problem in which people are not sure what to do."
The political pressure launched by Trump and backed up by Collins hasn't deterred Kemp at this point. He said Wednesday night that his decision was "driven by data and guided by state public officials." And while he didn't come out and verbally disagree with President Trump, Kemp showed no signs of backing down from his decision.
Earlier today, I discussed Georgia's plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with @POTUS. I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward. (1/3) #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2020
Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers. (3/3) #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2020
Georgia Democrats also sounded off on Kemp's decision sending him a letter Thursday to ask him to rescind his decision. The letter closed by quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci warning of trying to jump the gun too fast economically.
Here’s the letter myself and dozens of House members sent to #Kemp asking him to rescind his decision to reopen businesses, while we are in the middle of trying to contain the spread of #Covid-19. @GeorgiaDemocrat @DeKalbYoungDems @GAHouseDems pic.twitter.com/XS0rVmD6i9— Rep. Renitta Shannon (@RenittaShannon) April 22, 2020
Nevertheless, Kemp plans to forge ahead with his plans to partially reopen businesses starting Friday and continuing Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.