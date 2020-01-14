ATLANTA (CBS46) – Assistant to President Donald Trump and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan stopped by the CBS46 studios Tuesday to discuss the president’s commitment to ending sex trafficking.
The White House chose Georgia as the backdrop for displaying Trump’s initiative.
"Gov. (Brian) Kemp and the First Lady (Marty Kemp) very involved in fighting human trafficking and modern-day slavery," said Grogan.
Grogan joined the Kemps, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar Tuesday morning for a tour of two Atlanta safe-havens for victims of human trafficking.
Grogan said citizens play a big role in the battle.
"Truckers, for instance, the trucking groups, have gotten together to spot victims of trafficking along interstates,” said Grogan. “Hotels are now getting involved in calling police when they see things that are suspicious, so we need citizens to step forward and make this initiative successful."
Grogan said some Georgia organizations are leading the way in helping victims of the sex trade.
“A big part of this is rehabilitating victims so that they can not only heal emotionally and psychologically but then join the work force and be productive members of society with jobs that give them the fulfillment and also economic means so they can move their lives forward,” he said.
Grogan said President Trump will be interested to hear how the trip to Georgia went and how the partnerships are strengthening between federal, state and local agencies.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.