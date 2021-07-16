ATLANTA (CBS46)—Former President Donald Trump made it clear which Georgia Republican he is not supporting in the Lieutenant Governor’s race.
The former president released a statement on Thursday saying he will not support and does not endorse Georgia Senator Butch Miller’s candidacy for Lieutenant Governor.
Trump said he felt Senator Miller did not work with other Republicans to address voter fraud in the state. “I will not be supporting or endorsing Senator Butch Miller, running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, because of his refusal to work with other Republican Senators on voter fraud and irregularities in the State”, Trump said in a statement.
Trump is asking other Republicans to enter the race. “Hopefully there will be strong and effective primary challengers for the very important Lieutenant Governor position!”
Earlier this month, Senator Miller announced he raised $2 million in five weeks after he declared his candidacy. Miller kicked off his campaign in an event in Gainesville that featured support from former Governor Nathan Deal and former U.S Senator David Perdue.
Current Lieutenant Governor Goeff Duncan announced in May that he will not seek a second term.
Duncan said he will work to build GOP 2.0, an organization he said will focus on “healing and rebuilding” the Republican Party.
