The state of Georgia will certify its election results Friday, giving Joe Biden a victory in our state and officially flipping Georgia from red to blue for the first time since the 1990s.
Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office released its official statewide election audit report late Thursday night. The report states, "The audit confirmed the original result of the election, namely that Joe Biden won the Presidential Contest in the State of Georgia."
Pages of county-by-county charts show a 0.1 percent variation in the statewide vote count and that Biden received 12,284 more Georgia votes than President Trump.
Georgia’s voting system manager Gabriel Sterling spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday evening.
"One of the big complaints is these machines somehow flipped votes or changed votes or did stuff. They didn’t, at least not in Georgia,” Sterling said. "We proved it. We did this hand audit, and it shows that the outcome we saw on Election Night are the same as ballots we saw this time.”
Earlier Thursday, a federal judge in Atlanta denied an emergency request by Atlanta attorney and Trump supporter Lin Wood who tried to block Georgia’s certification of votes. Judge Steven D. Grimberg, a Trump appointee, said the lawsuit didn’t have merit.
Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, are not giving up. In a Thursday news conference alleging election fraud in multiple states, Giuliani pointed out that Georgia’s audit did not revisit signature verification on absentee ballots. He claimed fraudulent absentee ballots tipped the election in Biden's favor.
“Whatever the count in Georgia today is, it’s totally ridiculous," Giuliani said. "They’re counting the same fraudulent ballots one more time.”
Election officials in Georgia have defended the state's signature verification process, explaining that county election officials will only accept an absentee ballot if the signature on the envelope matches the signature the voter used when he or she registered. County election computers store the original signatures, either from when they signed up to vote at driver’s license offices or from paper registration forms.
An official from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said another review of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes wouldn’t have changed Georgia's election results. That’s because even if more signatures were found to be invalid, election staffers cannot connect those faulty signatures to ballots after they've been removed from their envelopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.