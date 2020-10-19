Stark contrast between Trump and Biden on display in dueling town halls

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in dueling town halls on Thursday, hoping to connect with voters as Covid-19 cases soar across the US and the President looks for a game-changing moment in a shaky reelection bid.

NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The two candidates vying for the highest office in the land, along with their running mates, will make a final appeal to voters on CBS' "60 Minutes" this Sunday.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be interviewed by "60 Minutes" veteran journalist Lesley Stahl for the Sunday show while Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell.

All interviews will be done separately and air on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. only on CBS46.

