As the nation awaits election results, Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump supporters expressed their freedom of speech outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Trump supporters were the first to arrive early Thursday afternoon and were met by Biden supporters in the evening.
Some Biden supporters chanting, “count every vote,” as Trump supporters waived their flags and demanded an investigation into Georgia’s ballot counting process.
The demonstration was peaceful, however, at one point supporters on opposite sides started yelling at each other about their differences. Atlanta Police was on-scene keeping an eye on the situation, but did not have to act.
The first demonstration ended around 8:00 p.m., but later in the evening more Trump supporters came out to continue making their voices heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.