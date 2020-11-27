President Donald Trump went after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger again Thursday less than a week after the president officially lost the state of Georgia in the General Election.
"I told them (Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue) today, I said, 'Listen, you have a fraudulent system,'" Trump told reporters Thursday evening. 'You have a system with the flick of a switch or the putting in of a new chip can change the course of history. And, you have to be very careful."
Those falsehoods have never been substantiated with any evidence from the president or his campaign in a court of law. But Trump wasn't done making erroneous claims about Georgia.
"I read this morning, where Stacey Abrams has 850,000 ballots accumulated," Trump said. "Now that's called harvesting. You're not allowed to harvest."
Abrams hasn't said anything about harvesting ballots. She has repeatedly touted on Twitter how many Georgians have requested ballots for the January 5th Senate runoff. Each tweet is accompanied by links to the Secretary of State's office for citizens to request their ballots.
🚨BREAKING: More than 750,000 Georgians have requested their ballots for the January 5 runoff elections. Have you? Request yours today and let’s get it done... again: https://t.co/xCyh7BhY3o. 🗳👏🏿 #gapol pic.twitter.com/q1xSybczXg— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 23, 2020
🚨BREAKING: 900,000 Georgians have requested their ballots for the January 5 runoff elections. Request yours today and help elect @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff to the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/xCyh7BhY3o. 🗳 #gapol pic.twitter.com/TfVjx1qBfn— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 27, 2020
Trump then turned his fire on Secretary Raffensperger saying he is an enemy of the people, akin to his usage of the phrase against most media outlets.
"But I understand the Secretary of State, who is really, really an enemy of the people. The Secretary of State, whether he's Republican or not, this man, what he's done," Trump said. "Supposedly he made a deal where she's allowed to harvest but in other areas they're not allowed. What kind of a deal is that? They're not allowed to harvest during a presidential election."
The state of Georgia has no deal with Abrams and neither Trump nor his campaign have provided any evidence to support claims like this. For his part, Raffensperger took to the pages of USA Today to defend himself and the entire Georgia election saying it was a 'smooth election' and something Georgians should celebrate. He also said his family voted for Trump, and now his family "are now being thrown under the bus by him (Trump)."
Trump was at one time a big fan of Raffensperger, giving him a full endorsement in 2018.
Brad Raffensperger will be a fantastic Secretary of State for Georgia - will work closely with @BrianKempGA. It is really important that you get out and vote for Brad - early voting....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
After the Raffensperger criticism, Trump then turned his attention to how he thinks elections should work and said the world is laughing at the U.S. electoral process.
"Yknow, an election should be a one day deal. You walk in and you vote. And if you can't do it, if for some reason you're not feeling well or there is a problem," Trump said. "What they did is they used COVID in order to defraud the people of this country. And the whole world is watching and the whole world is laughing at our electoral process. The whole world is watching and it's a very sad thing."
JUST IN: President Trump calls GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger the "enemy of the people" as he makes repeated false claims about the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/1gjvZ4lMq3— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2020
