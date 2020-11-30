President Donald Trump continued to take aim at Governor Brian Kemp Monday morning calling him, “hapless,” while criticizing the state’s Republicans and their post-election moves.
“Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a ‘goldmine’ of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state…Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done!”
Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020
President Trump has repeatedly criticized Governor Kemp, including over the weekend.
During an appearance on Fox Business over the weekend, Trump said that Kemp had done nothing to help his campaign since votes were cast on November 3.
“And the governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing,” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I’m ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what’s going on. It’s so terrible.”
The president also took aim at what he perceived to be problems with Dominion voting systems and with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
“Look at the election you have coming up right now. You’re using the same garbage machinery, Dominion,” Trump said. “And she’s going around, Abrams, she’s’ going around screaming she’s got 800 or 850,000 ballots. What kind of an election is it? She’s going around collecting votes. What kind of an election is this? What kind of country are we living in now where you can vote for months ahead of schedule?”
Trump’s baseless claims of election problems have not survived any scrutiny from the court system. The campaign has lost or withdrawn almost every claim it filed or supported over the past few weeks seeking to change election results. The constant barrage of complaints from Trump is causing some in the GOP to be fearful of losing both runoff elections in Georgia.
In a recent appearance in Georgia, Republican National Committee Director Ronna McDaniel had to answer questions from supporters about why they should vote if the result had been predetermined along with other conspiracy theories. If the vote turnout among Republicans is depressed any by Trump’s unfounded claims, it could be problematic for the GOP as they fight for both Senate seats in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.