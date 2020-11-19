Just hours before state officials certify the election in Georgia, President Donald Trump and his team of lawyers are pushing back.
"We’re about to file a major lawsuit in Georgia," said Rudy Guiliani, Trump Campaign attorney.
Attorneys Rudy Guiliani and Sidney Powell came forward Thursday with what they say is evidence of voter fraud.
"We have numerous double voters, we have numerous out of state voters, and we have specific evidence of intimidation and changes of vote," said Guiliani.
Meanwhile, the President has taken to Twitter to call out Governor Brian Kemp for not publicly speaking out about claims of fraud.
Thousands of uncounted votes discovered in Georgia counties. When the much more important signature match takes place, the State will flip Republican, and very quickly. Get it done! @BrianKempGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020
CBS46 reached out to the Governor for a second day in a row and were told he was not available. The last time he spoke to the press about the elections was a week ago when he said:
"You’ve got to remember this is the first general election that we’ve used the new voting equipment in too so I just think this is an abnormal year in a lot of ways and we’ve got to continue to move forward."
