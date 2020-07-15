ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump's trip to Atlanta Wednesday comes as political tension continues to ratchet up in a state that could become a quadrennial battleground state for presidential candidates.
President Trump's trip to Atlanta comes after other trips to Arizona and other swing states in recent weeks. The president's choice of trips comes as his poll numbers continue to sag across the nation. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump 50.1 percent to 41.3 percent in the latest poll of polls.
In Georgia, the latest poll from Gravis Marketing has Trump leading Democratic Vice President Joe Biden by three points, inside the margin of error. On the flip side, a recent Public Policy Polling poll showed Biden up by four points over Trump. FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a 0.8 point lead in Georgia as of July 15.
Georgia swinging from consistently backing Republicans to potentially backing a Democratic presidential candidate. No Democratic presidential candidate has won Georgia since President Bill Clinton in 1992. In 2016, Trump won Georgia 50.4 percent to 45.4 percent over Hillary Clinton. But, Trump's margin was smaller than either Senators Mitt Romney in 2012 or John McCain in 2008.
Combined with the tight presidential race are two hotly contested Senate seats. In one, Senator David Perdue is hoping to fend off a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the other, Senator Kelly Loeffler is fighting for her career in a runoff election with Representative Doug Collins.
Senator Loeffler was nominated to fill the position by Governor Brian Kemp, who still strongly supports her. Loeffler has also received backing from other influential leaders in Washington. On the other side, Representative Collins has been a staunch Trump supporter/defender and enjoys the support of much of the president's base.
If that weren't enough, Trump's visit also comes as Governor Kemp is under increasing scrutiny for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Kemp has been under fire from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for his refusal to reinstate restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic has roared back to life in the state of Georgia.
Mayor Bottoms, who has been under speculation as a possible Vice Presidential selection, pulled Atlanta back from widespread reopening as COVID-19 cases spiked across Georgia. Governor Kemp has said Bottoms' orders, like mandating masks, are unenforceable.
The political chaos in Georgia will continue after President Trump leaves Wednesday afternoon. But, his visit Wednesday, and more likely later in the year, and his endorsement of candidates and positions may go a long way to deciding many of the election in Georgia in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.